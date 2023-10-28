The Marvels First Clip Addresses Ms. Marvel Post-Credits

The first clip from The Marvels follows-up on Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is in unfamiliar territory in this wild moment from Marvel Studios. The Marvels sees Captain Marvel trying to understand how she got into a teenager's bedroom in Jersey City. If that wasn't weird enough, there are pictures of her all over the place and that would be kind of freaky as well. As Danvers runs downstairs, she compliments Kamala Khan's family on their living room and dips out of the front door. Understandably, the Khans are wondering how an Avenger got upstairs in their house. You can check out the fresh clip for yourself down below!

One of the big draws of a film like The Marvels is seeing all these characters finally share some screen time. Carol popping up for like 6 seconds at the end of Ms. Marvel was a fun treat. But, it's clear that Brie Larson and Iman Vellani's dynamic will be one of the highlights of this movie. A lot of Disney+ fans really loved seeing the Khan family in Ms. Marvel as well. So, getting to see her entire group of supporting characters will be a plus for those people as well. But, maybe more than anything else, there have been calls for the MCU to start connecting some of the dots laid out in Phase 4 and early Phase 5. With The Marvels being a follow-up to both WandaVision, through Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel will go a long way in that regard.

Director Nia DaCosta Super Excited To Unite The Marvels

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is a self-proclaimed Marvel fan, just like Kamala Khan. She told Entertainment Weekly that getting to craft a story around the Jersey City hero was something that really appealed to her. Along with that, the opportunity to create a story within the MCU around that grand mythology was too good to pass up.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta shared when asked about Kamala Khan. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta volunteered. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What Other Surprises Are Hiding In The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

