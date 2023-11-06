The Marvels Director Explains Why Avengers: Infinity War Is Captain America's Fault (Exclusive)

Back in 2021, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta shared her somewhat controversial Marvel hot take that Captain America is responsible for Avengers: Infinity War, that the Snap was his fault because of his determination to do the right thing when he could have just sacrificed Vision and prevented all the suffering in the first place. It's not a take that she's alone in having — many fans have wondered if things could have turned out very differently for the MCU had there simply been a willingness to make one very painful sacrifice and now, speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of The Marvels' release, DaCosta is explaining why she thinks Infinity War is still Captain America's fault — but that it's also part of why he's genuinely a great character.

"The reason why it's his fault is the reason why he's such an amazing hero because he's like, 'we're not gonna sacrifice anyone. Like, there always has to be another way,'" she said. "He was incorrect, but he was also right in the end, because everything was fine. We did lose some people that we care about. But it is his fault because he should have just ripped that thing out of his homie's head from the beginning. But, again, that's what makes him such a great character and I think some of the amazing success of that first part of the MCU was those characters were so true to themselves. They made sense of all the decisions they made even if you didn't agree with them. They make perfect sense to who they were so even though I blame him, I understand."

Nia DaCosta Also Recently Addressed X-Men Rumors And Theories

With The Marvels being the next major film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the X-Men known to be on their way to the MCU — there have been plenty of rumors that mutants might appear in The Marvels and while DaCosta did avoid potential spoilers speaking with Jake's Takes, she noted that there are two specific X-Men she, as a Marvel fan, would love to see together on screen.

"I really like Scott Summers and Storm together and their dynamic fighting over who should lead the X-Men, like in the Chris Claremont run," DaCosta said. "I think some Cyclops and Storm team-up movie would be fun."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik