Disney Confirms What If...? Season 2 Premiere for Holiday 2023

Marvel fans have been waiting quite a long time for the return of the hit animated series What If...?, and the previously suggested release window of 2023 has seemed in jeopardy as the end of the year inches closer with no announcement. However, a new holiday streaming announcement from Disney+ has brought hope back, confirming that that the animated Marvel TV show will be coming back for its second season in December.

Monday saw Disney+ reveal its full slate of holiday programming, and that announcement came with some release windows for non-holiday titles that happen to be hitting the streamer near the end of the year. The announcement confirms that Marvel's What If...? Season 2 will be arriving in November or December, though it's not featured on the November additions list. That means December will see the show makes its highly anticipated return.

Other major additions arriving on Disney+ in December include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which makes its streaming debut on December 1st, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, premiering on December 20th.

What If...? Season 2 Is "Wackier"

During an interview with Deadline last year, What If...? director Bryan Andrews said that the sophomore season of the Marvel animated series gets a lot stranger than its predecessor.

"Obviously more unique stories that slowly get a little bit wilder," Andrews said. "The first season Kevin wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different and that little thing made these things different, but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself."

"Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier," Andrews added. "We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff and I can't wait for people to see it."

