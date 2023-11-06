The Marvels Director Addresses Reports of Starting Another Movie in Post-Production

The Marvels will be arriving in theaters in just a matter of days, bringing the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel to the big screen. Even before the Marvel Studios film has made its debut, it has been subject to a fair amount of speculation and rumors, including claims that director Nia DaCosta was not involved with the film's reshoots. In a recent interview with Jake's Takes, DaCosta explained the reality of that situation, revealing that, after The Marvels was hit with its final release date delay, she had already begun work on her next film, Hedda. Still, DaCosta was able to continue work on The Marvels remotely.

"For me personally, it was literally just that they moved the date of the film four different times, and so, instead of it being a two-year process, which I was deeply committed to, it became a three-and-a-half-year process." DaCosta explained. "And every time the date moved — and they knew the entire time that I had an obligation, a green-lit movie with people waiting for me — and I pushed that, and I pushed it again, and then I pushed it again. And eventually, we all knew like, 'Okay, if this pushes again, I'm not going to be able to be in LA to do the rest of this in-person.' So we just figured out a way to do it remote, we figured out the best process. And actually, at the time that I left to go to London to start prep on my next film, everyone was so clear about what the film was, what we wanted, what I wanted, so it really wasn't the dramatic sort of thing that I think people are feeling it is."

Why Did Nia DaCosta Direct The Marvels?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, DaCosta revealed her own personal connection to the realm of Marvel Comics, and particularly to Kamala.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta shared. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.