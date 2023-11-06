The Marvels Director Addresses X-Men Rumors and Theories

The helmer of the Captain Marvel sequel plays coy when asked if any X-Men are in the movie.

We already know the X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some reports suggesting the Marvel reboot is the next big project on the docket at the House of Ideas. There have been an increasingly large amount of rumors of mutants appearing in The Marvels, something Nia DaCosta is now being asked about on the press tour for the Captain Marvel follow-up.

Though DaCosta skirted around any potential spoilers in her chat with Jake's Takes, the filmmaker did reveal two X-Men she'd loved to see in a project together on screen: Cyclops and Storm.

"I really like Scott Summers and Storm together and their dynamic fighting over who should lead the X-Men, like in the Chris Claremont run," DaCosta said. "I think some Cyclops and Storm team-up movie would be fun."

Fans have long clamored for the X-Men to join the MCU, with Loki even recently being subjected to theories suggesting the Tom Hiddleston series is laying the groundwork for Professor X and company to officially arrive in the cinematic universe. Those theories have since been debunked by Loki helmer Kasra Farahani.

"No, I don't even know the doors people are talking about, honestly," Farahani told us last month. "It's not. We were looking of subterranean missile bunkers, missile silos from the Cold War era. There's some insanely, heavy fortified doors in those bunkers and that's where that's coming from."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.