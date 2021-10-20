Captain Marvel 2 Director Blames Captain America for The Snap

Even though Thanos is responsible for “The Snap,” aka the event that caused half of life in the universe to dust out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, the director of the Captain Marvel sequel theorizes how Captain America may actually be at fault. The Marvels director Nia DaCosta discussed the joys that come with working on a big-budget film like The Marvels and bringing humanity to characters with superpowers. DaCosta even found time to ponder how heroes like to turn themselves into martyrs, which is something she equates to Steve Rogers when it came time to decide between saving Vision or sacrificing an entire universe to the Mad Titan.

“Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing,” DaCosta told Inverse. “There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens.”

DaCosta added: “People would say I’m crazy for thinking that way, but there’s something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero’s pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero’s pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it.”

After Captain America and his Secret Avengers (Black Widow and Falcon) rescued Wanda Maximoff and Vision from Thanos’ Black Order, the heroes regrouped at the Avengers Compound. Black Order members Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight were attempting to retrieve Vision’s Mind Stone to add to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. While brainstorming their next step in the coming war, Vision offered to sacrifice himself and the Mind Stone to keep Thanos from adding it to his collection. However, Captain America famously said that the Avengers weren’t in the business of trading lives, and instead decided to team up with Black Panther in Wakanda for one last stand against the invading aliens.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (and some surviving members of the Guardians of the Galaxy) were successful in resurrecting their fallen comrades in Avengers: Endgame, but that didn’t happen until five years after Infinity War. DaCosta’s point is also driven home by the fact that Thanos did kill Vision to claim the Mind Stone, so Captain America’s vow fell flat. Sure, Cap was able to say he didn’t submit to a genocidal tyrant, but it was understandably a long hard road to a reunion following the Snap.

