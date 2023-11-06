The Marvels Director Teases Captain Marvel Team-Up (Exclusive)

The Marvels arrives in theaters later this week, and fans are eager to see how it raises the bar set by 2019's Captain Marvel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film will follow the ongoing adventures of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — but won't leave her completely alone, as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be by her side. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta spoke about the emotional through line of the film, and how she really wanted to lean into the importance of Carol having people by her side.

"It was so important to me that we do that for her," DaCosta explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "The first movie was so beautiful because you see this family that she's lost, and now in this movie, you kind of see how she's isolated herself from family. But family is so important to help any of us get anything done and feel supported and [like we] can take on the world. I really wanted to be able to see that, and who she was, in this film."

Why Did Nia DaCosta Direct The Marvels?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, DaCosta revealed her own personal connection to the realm of Marvel Comics, and particularly to Kamala.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta shared. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.