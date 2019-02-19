‘The Punisher’ Star Praises #SaveDaredevil Movement

When Netflix cancelled Daredevil after its critically-acclaimed third season, fans quickly sprung into action forming the #SaveDaredevil campaign. Originating as an online petition, the movement has used grassroots marketing to grow from a one-page petition to a cause spread across digital platforms.

When it comes to The Punisher and Daredevil alumnus Royce Johnson, he’s completely on board with the movement. In fact, the actor behind the MCU’s Detective Brett Mahoney is active in helping promote the cause. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this afternoon, Johnson mentioned that he’s more than happy to help promote the movement.

“It’s bittersweet,” Johnson says of the Netflix cancellations. “We’re moving forward in our careers, but we were a family. I can’t express that enough. That’s why we’re doing the campaign for Save Daredevil, just because of the … more in doing it for the fans. They’ve supported so many years, and they’re loyal. They’re very loyal, you know?”

“And if I can be out there championing with them, with a tee shirt and a poster on, saying, “Save Daredevil,” the actor continues. “Their voices need to be heard as well, and I’m one of the guys who are willing to do that for them to say, thank you for being a part of this amazing journey.”

As of this writing, the Change.org petition for #SaveDaredevil has well over 250,000 signatures. Though the fan response itself has been stellar, the response from the actors of the show has helped bring the cause into the spotlight. Like Johnson says, people from Daredevil lead Charlie Cox to the Kingpin himself, Vincent D’Onofrio, has inked the petition.

Moving on to something more than just a digital presence, the #SaveDaredevil crew will be attending the broadcast of Today this Friday in hopes of scoring an interview on the morning show. As for Johnson, the Bronx resident plans on being there himself.

“And they reached out and asked, am I willing to do so? I mean, like of course,” Johnson says. “Of course, you guys are supporting the show, the number one show on Netflix every time we air. I mean, that was pretty cool. That was pretty cool, and we’re thankful for that.”

According to SaveDaredevil.com, a central hub for Daredevil fans, they’ll be taking to the Plaza at the Today Show this Friday, February 22nd at 6:30 am Eastern with signs in tow hoping to promote their cause further.

Are you attending the "Fandom Without Fear" meetup this Friday? If the show is moved to another broadcast partner, where do you think it'd end up?

Both seasons of The Punisher and all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.