‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Brings Back ‘Daredevil’ Character

The Punisher Season Two features the return of NYPD Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson), who finds himself investigating and pursuing Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) when the dangerous vigilante returns to New York.

Mahoney first appeared in the premiere season of Daredevil, where he debuted as a beat cop and childhood friend of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), one half of small law firm Nelson and Murdock. Mahoney proved himself one of New York’s finest when he emerged as an ally of the masked man, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who sought to take down criminal kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

After helping clean up the NYPD by purging it of corrupt cops, Mahoney resurfaced in Jessica Jones, where the super-powered investigator (Krysten Ritter) encountered a mind-controlled Mahoney, who was one of the officers forced to temporarily act out the will of the villainous Kilgrave (David Tennant).

Johnson reprised his role a third time in the sophomore season of Daredevil, where he was questioned by Nelson and Murdock about a violent shootout that eliminated key members of the Kitchen Irish mob.

When it was learned an armed vigilante known as the Punisher was enacting his own brand of justice on New York’s dirtied streets, Mahoney opposed Castle’s activities, arguing innocents would be caught in the crossfire as the city erupted in gang violence.

Mahoney was first promoted to Detective after taking credit for Castle’s capture and arrest, and his attention quickly turned to helping Daredevil bring down the clandestine Hand organization while simultaneously navigating the subsequent Castle trial and his later supposed death.

He would encounter Castle again in The Punisher Season One during bomber Lewis Wilson’s (Daniel Webber) attack on an anti-gun Senator hopeful. After failing to capture Castle, Mahoney investigated Castle’s former military buddy Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) and later nearly arrested Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) for her assisting Castle’s escape.

Johnson most recently reprised his role again in Daredevil Season Three, where he became involved in the investigation of a fake Daredevil (Wilson Bethel). Mahoney later helped protect Page from a corrupt FBI, and protected the family of agent Ray Nadeem (Jay Ali) when Nadeem proved instrumental in bringing down a scheming Wilson Fisk.

Mahoney later arrested a bloodied Wilson Fisk and new wife Vanessa Marianna (Ayelet Zurer) following Fisk’s defeat at the hands of the real Daredevil. His team then carried out the arrests of dirty FBI agents under Fisk’s control.

In the second season of The Punisher, Mahoney returns when Castle’s protection of Amy (Giorgia Whigham) brings the runaway duo back to New York, where they’re forced to confront the machinations of an unhinged Russo and the dangerous John Pilgrim (Josh Stewart). Mahoney butts heads with Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), who he suspects is aiding Castle in another bloody crusade on New York’s criminals.

All episodes of The Punisher Season Two are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.