Thor: Love and Thunder Set Video Shows How Natalie Portman's Jane Foster Retrieves Mjolnir

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will get a new God of Thunder when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters next year, and new set photos are showing how Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster will shake up the MCU in a major way. Marvel Studios is currently in production on the latest film in the Thor franchise, which will see Portman reunite on-screen with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now it looks like we know how she will gain the powers of Mjolnir and how it will affect New Asgard, in a setting that pays tribute to Anthony Hopkins' Odin.

Beware, spoilers below. While there aren't any concrete details, the photos provide a lot of context about how it all goes down.

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics... someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9 — alex (@loventhunders) March 5, 2021

📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0I — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 5, 2021

In the set photos, we can see that New Asgard has created a monument to pay tribute to the location where Odin died and where Hela destroyed Mjolnir during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. The shards of Uru metal from the hammer appear to be on display, surrounded by guards.

While it looks like a tourist attraction, something happens where Portman's Jane Foster finds herself alone, and in the set video, it appears she is being overcome by power — possibly even the power of Mjolnir itself. This would be a major change for both Jane and the Asgardians, and who knows how Thor will react when he finds out.

We already knew Thor: Love and Thunder would bring a lot of changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Portman herself teased some big changes when she referenced the comic source The Mighty Thor by Russell Dauterman and Jason Aaron.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman said during an interview with Yahoo!. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Fans will get to see how Jane Foster becomes Mighty when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters next year on May 6, 2022.