Thor Fans Wish Chris Hemsworth Happy 39th Birthday
Chris Hemsworth turns 39 today and Thor fans are celebrating the milestone with one of their favorite Marvel heroes. As more people on Twitter and other social media discovered Hemsworth's birthday, the messages continued to flood the platforms. It's been a big year for the actor as Thor: Love and Thunder continues to climb at the box office. Interestingly, despite the critical reception of the film, it has out-earned Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi and his star both have signaled their intention to stay with the character. But, anything can happen in the Marvel universe. Check out some of the best messages down below.
"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," said Hemsworth, who reportedly thought the character needed a shake-up before Ragnarok. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no ...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."
Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth ! ⚡#ThorLoveAndThunder #Thor pic.twitter.com/exvLfA7YAe— 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝗔𝗞 (@Design_JaiAK___) August 11, 2022
HBD to the one and o̷n̷l̷y̷ (😅) Thor.— best of thorjane (@bestoffosterson) August 11, 2022
Happy birthday, Chris Hemsworth! pic.twitter.com/er0Npi34Lg
happy 39th birthday to our Chris hemsworth! love you thanks for all the comfort you bring🫂 pic.twitter.com/KJ5Vtmfstb— daily chris hemsworth (@hemsiecomfort) August 10, 2022
in honor of chris hemsworth's birthday, it's time to bring back this underrated dialogue between doctor strange and thor pic.twitter.com/xL2hhviuDj— déia (@midnightmarvl) August 11, 2022
Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth!!— Chris Evans Celebrations💙 (@chrisevansparty) August 11, 2022
We miss your chaotic interviews with Chris Evans 💙 pic.twitter.com/gJNrXW4lzM
happy birthday chris hemsworth 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qwF0hUZpWz— sebs’ 💭 (@sebaholics) August 11, 2022
Another classic birthday for Chris Hemsworth! pic.twitter.com/zbRfk3tDv5— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) August 11, 2022
Chris Hemsworth – 39— (messy) astro memes (@magstrology) August 11, 2022
Tierra Whack – 27 pic.twitter.com/D3XLAvCvhe
Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth A.K.A #Thor #MarvelStudios #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/2U3bXj2eti— Marvel Retouches 📸 (@MarvelRetouches) August 11, 2022