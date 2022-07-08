Thor Fans Wish Chris Hemsworth Happy 39th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth turns 39 today and Thor fans are celebrating the milestone with one of their favorite Marvel heroes. As more people on Twitter and other social media discovered Hemsworth's birthday, the messages continued to flood the platforms. It's been a big year for the actor as Thor: Love and Thunder continues to climb at the box office. Interestingly, despite the critical reception of the film, it has out-earned Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi and his star both have signaled their intention to stay with the character. But, anything can happen in the Marvel universe. Check out some of the best messages down below.

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," said Hemsworth, who reportedly thought the character needed a shake-up before Ragnarok. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no ...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

