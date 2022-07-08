Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Briefly Stopped Eating Meat Ahead of Kiss With Natalie Portman

The Thor and Jane Foster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally reunited, thanks to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder this past weekend. The characters played by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman shared the screen for the first time since Thor: The Dark World back in 2013, and fans were ecstatic to see their story continue after all these years. As expected, the two do share a kiss in the film, and Hemsworth didn't eat any meat the morning of that scene, in order to try and make Portman more comfortable.

Portman adheres to a vegan diet, while Hemsworth eats an enormous amount of meat while playing Thor. While speaking to UK's Capital FM, Portman revealed that Hemsworth didn't eat any meat on the day of the shoot, knowing that she was vegan.

"He's really nice," Portman said. "The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person."

Fellow Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson was also involved in the interview, and she jumped in to joke that she wasn't sure Hemsworth was able to take a break from eating meat, especially while bulking up for Thor.

"I didn't even know he could go without eating meat," Thompson said. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet."

Earlier in the Thor: Love and Thunder press tour, Portman talked about all of the different worlds and planets that were filmed but ultimately didn't make it into the final cut of the film.

"The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things," Portman told Collider. "And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there's a lot. I mean, there's full planets that are not there anymore."

"I pray that it'll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere," Portman later said of the deleted content. "Because I mean, yeah, it's pretty remarkable stuff."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.