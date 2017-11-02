Thor: Love and Thunder Passes Thor: Ragnarok at Domestic Box Office

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres last month, and last week it officially became the lowest-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie currently stands at a 65% critics score. Previously, Thor: The Dark World was the lowest rated at 66%. Both movies fall behind Thor's 77% and Thor: Ragnarok's 93%. While Ragnarok may be the most popular of the four, Love and Thunder has surpassed it in another way. After this weekend's box office total, the fourth Thor film has made $316 million at the domestic box office, beating Ragnarok's $315 million. However, the third film is still winning at the global box office. Currently, Love and Thunder has earned $700 million in total while Ragnarok earned $853.9 million when it was released in 2017. It's currently unclear if Love and Thunder will top Ragnarok's total earnings, but it has a chance as long as it remains in theatres.

Recently, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) spoke about making both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, and said the former was "one big messy experiment." As for Love and Thunder, some fans are saying the movie is too short and doesn't give some of the characters time to breathe, so there is already an Internet campaign calling for a director's cut. However, Taika Waititi recently spoke with NME and revealed he's not a fan of the idea.

"I've been thinking about director's cuts. I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good, at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it," Waititi explained.

He added, "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there. There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!"

Thor: Love and Thunder is still playing in theaters.