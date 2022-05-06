Thor: Love and Thunder's Dave Bautista Shows Off New Look for Filming

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially begun filming in Australia, and many Marvel stars have already been spotted in Sydney. In addition to stars of the previous Thor films like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to feature members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This makes sense considering Thor left Earth at the end of Avengers: Endgame with the Guardians. One such Guardian is Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor took to Instagram today to show off new haircut, presumably to step back into the role of Drax.

"#HairlessGorilla 😂 ...it’s for a good cause. #DreamChaser," Bautista wrote on Instagram. You can check out the photo of his new look below:

Tessa Thompson recently teased even more Marvel characters could make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson said of Valkyrie. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

As for Bautista, he has more than just Marvel projects in the works. The actor is a part of the star-studded Dune cast, playing Glossu "Beat" Rabban. The actor will be joined by many big names, including Marvel's Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and David Dastmalchian. Bautista will also soon be starring in Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie movie, Army of the Dead.

"Dave Bautista takes the craft seriously. He's grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave & many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he’s in the place he’s supposed to be, not thinking about what he’s going to do next," Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently tweeted.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.