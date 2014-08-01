Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scenes Tease More Guardians of the Galaxy Action

Marvel Studios has been having one heck of a year with the release of two major films and all of their Disney+ series. The studios most recent project to hit the big screen was Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film was definitely divisive with a ton of mixed reviews. Love and Thunder gave us a look at what the God of Thunder has been up to after the events of Avengers: Endgame as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. While the Guardians have a significantly small role in the film, their presence was pretty major in getting Thor back into the fight. If you were hoping to see more of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, you're in luck. Marvel released the Blu Ray details for the film and one of the deleted scenes includes Star-Lord and Mantis. The deleted scene is titled "Wasting Time" and features Mantis and Peter Quill convincing Thor to help their cause.

Thor: Love and Thunder reintroduced us to Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." Hemsworth continued.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

