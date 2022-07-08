Thor: Love and Thunder Digital and Home Video Release Dates Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder will soon be available for fans to purchase digitally and physically. The month of September will see the release of Thor: Love and Thunder on digital September 8th, along with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 27th. These offerings include exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by Thor director Taika Waititi. The digital release date for Thor: Love and Thunder also coincides with its debut on Disney+ for the streamer's Disney+ Day. Marvel fans will have many different options to enjoy the fourth Thor film.

Bonus features, which vary by product and retailer, features a gag reel that takes a look at the hilarious outtakes on set with the Thor: Love and Thunder cast and crew, and audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi. The title of featurettes includes "Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor," "Shaping a Villain," and "Another Classic Taika Adventure." Finally, deleted scenes are titled "Looking for Zeus," "Wasting Time," "A Safe Vacation," and "Fighting For You."

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder's premiere on Disney+. The poster features Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg(director Taika Waititi), Zeus (Russell Crowe), and villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), along with the Disney+ Day promotion on the bottom.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder reads, "Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The complete list of the bonus content for the Marvel film is below:

Bonus Features*

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Featurettes

Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor – Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

Deleted Scenes