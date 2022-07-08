Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Has Perfect Response to Empire State Building Tweet

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last month, and it featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Russell Crowe as Zeus. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the new film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seeks help from the god, but things don't go as planned and the Avenger ended up empaling Zeus with his own thunderbolt. While it seemed as though Zeus may have been killed, Crowe's character showed up again in the post-credit scene alongside Hercules, who is being played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. While Thor may not have killed Zeus, it's pretty clear he won the fight, a fact Hemsworth doesn't want fans to forget...

"Who would win a fight: Zeus or Thor?" the official account for the Empire State Building posted on Twitter alongside a very cool photo of the building being surrounded by lightning. "Didn't we settle this in #LoveandThunder?" Hemsworth joked. You can check out the post and neat photo in the tweets below:

Hemsworth may firmly believe Thor is stronger than Zeus, but he does have a lot of affection for Crowe. In a recent interview with Disney (via The Direct), Hemsworth spoke about working with Crowe and praised the Oscar-winning actor.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together," Hemsworth shared.

Earlier this year, director Taika Waititi praised Crowe's work in Love and Thunder. "I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do," Waititi told EW. "When I was on set with Russell, I was like, 'Oh shit, that's right! You're Russell Crowe! You're a really amazing actor!'"

As for the future of Zeus and Hercules in the MCU, it's unclear when or if they'll be returning. "I truly, honestly — this isn't me lying or being coy — I know nothing," Goldstein recently explained. "All I know is what I did that day and that's it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds."

Thor: Love and Thunder is still playing in select theatres.