Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Sings Praise for Russell Crowe's Zeus

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally hitting theatres next month and it will see the return of many fan-favorite Marvel characters, including some big Thor staples like Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. Taika Waititi is also returning to direct the movie and voice Korg. In addition to the returning cast, there are some exciting franchise newcomers in the film, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. Last month's trailer release gave fans the first official look at Crowe in the film, and the actor celebrated by changing his profile picture on Twitter. In a recent interview with Disney (via The Direct), Hemsworth spoke about working with Crowe and praised the Oscar-winning actor.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together," Hemsworth shared.

During an interview on JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe confirmed his Zeus casting when he said, "I'm gonna get on my bicycle. I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!" He added that it was his last day playing the role, stating, "It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Back in April, Waititi praised Crowe's work on Love and Thunder. "I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do," Waititi told EW. "When I was on set with Russell, I was like, 'Oh shit, that's right! You're Russell Crowe! You're a really amazing actor!'"

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.