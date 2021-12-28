Thor Movie Writer Reveals DC Character Who Could Lift Mjolnir

Who is worthy to lift the hammer of Thor? Well, it’s something that has driven a lot of conversation for comic book fans over the years and, more recently, for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also gave audiences one of the greatest moments of fan service in all of cinematic history, when Captain America finally lifted the hammer during the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame. But who else could possibly be pure of heart enough to be considered “worthy” by Odin’s obscure standards? Zack Stentz, who wrote the first Thor movie, has an answer.

According to Stentz, who also worked as a writer on The Flash for a while, Joe West — Barry Allen’s adoptive father, played by Jesse L. Martin on that series — could lift Thor’s hammer. The comment came after a fan on Twitter suggested that Joe would be worthy. Chiming in, Stentz used his bona fides as the only person ever to write both characters to rubber-stamp the fan theory.

https://twitter.com/MuseZack/status/1475674338493796352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Joe West is not just one of the best fathers in all of superhero fiction; his life and death were a huge influence on the events of “Armageddon,” the five-part crossover event that just concluded on The Flash. After Joe’s mysterious death, the idea was that Barry would have gone mad and become a tyrannical threat to the world. Fortunately, it turned out the whole thing was an elaborate, time-traveling hoax perpetrated by Eobard Thawne, who had already been responsible for the death of one of Barry’s parents when he murdered Nora Allen. Barry and a team of superheroes from around the Arrowverse managed to thwart it, and Joe’s death never happened when the timeline was restored.

