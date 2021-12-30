Thor: Ragnarok And Winter Soldier Trend As Marvel Fans Debate The Best MCU Movies

Marvel fans are debating whether Thor: Ragnarok or Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the best MCU movie. Now, in conversations about Marvel Studios rankings, both of these movies appear near the top almost constantly. Taika Waititi managed to reinvigorate the Thor franchise with what he did with the third installment. Leaning into the comedic talents of Chris Hemsworth was a smart choice. The story structure also lends itself well to multiple readings about the nature of power and how history is perceived.

On the other hand, Winter Soldier is one of the most accessible MCU movies. Its mix of spy action is something that fans of the franchise wish they would do more often. Robert Redford as a villain? Sign us all up. Also, this movie is one that launched a thousand fan fiction accounts with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes playing such a large role. There’s no real wrong answer here, but the Internet demands a victor.

Stan actually mentioned that Winter Soldier is one of his favorite experiences in the entire franchise when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” he explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

What is your favorite MCU movie? Let us know down in the comments!

