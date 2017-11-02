Marvel Fans Name Thor: Ragnarok the MCU's Most Rewatchable Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to one of the world's highest-grossing movies, and a flourishing television world that pumps out a new episode of superhero programming each week. Even then, fans can't stop talking about Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, nearly four years after it first hit theaters. In fact, so many people are talking about it Sunday, the movie has become a trending topic on Twitter.
Luckily for Thor fans, Waititi and his team are just getting started. With most of those talking about how Ragnarok's stunning visuals have turned it into Marvel's most rewatchable features, the filmmaker has gone on record by saying Thor: Love and Thunder will make Ragnarok look "safe."
"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," Waititi said in an Instagram Live video last spring. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."
The Most Superior
Thor Ragnarok battle scenes are superior pic.twitter.com/1rXMMSRApz— lara | tfatws era (@fatherlae) March 28, 2021
In Love
YOU are in love with ragnarok era thor pic.twitter.com/uvran5o9qf— emily | tfatws spoilers (@pietrobarness) March 28, 2021
Action Action
thor ragnarok has one of the best group of action sequences in any marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Z35KK7t3Xw— zach (@civiiswar) March 29, 2021
Supreme
"Avengers Endgame is the culmination of a decade long blahblahblah" Okay I didn't even watch it and Thor Ragnarok was a better movie— Ash ☁️ (@meichangsus) March 28, 2021
Best Villain
hela is actually so cool in thor ragnarok. easily one of the best mcu villains pic.twitter.com/A1KKvTgenp— 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 29, 2021
Stan the Revengers
the way that ragnarok trends once a week ... its just that good anyways stan the revengers pic.twitter.com/bErA59sGJ0— collie ꘩ thorbruce defender (@wlwbrunnhilde) March 29, 2021
Best Visuals
the visuals in thor ragnarok >>>>> pic.twitter.com/cSAcsmgfb3— 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 29, 2021
Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.
Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think is the most rewatchable movie in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!