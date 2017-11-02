Marvel Fans Name Thor: Ragnarok the MCU's Most Rewatchable Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to one of the world's highest-grossing movies, and a flourishing television world that pumps out a new episode of superhero programming each week. Even then, fans can't stop talking about Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, nearly four years after it first hit theaters. In fact, so many people are talking about it Sunday, the movie has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Luckily for Thor fans, Waititi and his team are just getting started. With most of those talking about how Ragnarok's stunning visuals have turned it into Marvel's most rewatchable features, the filmmaker has gone on record by saying Thor: Love and Thunder will make Ragnarok look "safe."

"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," Waititi said in an Instagram Live video last spring. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."

