Disney Studios Marketing President Remembers Captain America The Winter Soldier Teaser Poster

Walt Disney Studios’ Marketing President decided to remember the awesome teaser poster for Captain America: The Winter Soldier on the anniversary of its release. Asad Ayaz is on the record as really loving Winter Soldier. Last year, he posted the theatrical poster on Twitter and fans were really enjoying the stroll down memory lane. Winter Soldier is a beloved entry in the MCU for a lot of fans because of the tone and a hearkening back to a different era of the Marvel movies. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are looking toward getting back to those vibes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Stan talked to THR about what fans can expect from the next Marvel outing on Disney+.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

7 years ago today - our epic teaser poster for #CaptainAmerica: The Winter Soldier launched #TBT #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/nGb2xh3kbK — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) July 9, 2020

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

