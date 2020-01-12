Venom 2 Fan Poster Imagines Spider-Man Joining the Sony Universe

Few comic book pairings are as iconic as Spider-Man and Venom, something fans could very well play out again on-screen sooner rather than later. Thanks to the new deal established by Sony and Marvel Studios last fall, many have expected the universes from each studio to collide at one point or another, thrusting Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man into the universe Sony has started to build over the past few years.

That incursion has since been immortalized by fan artist @erathrim20, who crafted a brilliant fan poster showing Holland’s Spider-Man — wearing his new suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home — standing in the shadow of Venom. See it for yourself below.

At the crux of the talk is a previous comment made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. After the two sides agreed to a deal, the Marvel boss suggested Spider-Man could pop up in some places that’d be surprising to fans.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Since then, reports have surfaced suggesting the character will technically have a cameo in Sony’s Morbius thanks to “wanted” posters of some sort.

Venom 2 is set for release October 2nd.

