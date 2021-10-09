Venom Let There Be Carnage Included Footage from Filming of The Matrix Resurrections

Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Matrix Resurrections crossed paths in a huge way during filming. Some of the footage from the upcoming Warner Bros. film actually made its way into the Marvel movie. Let There Be Carnage‘s location manager Christopher Kusiak actually spoke to Screen Rant about how they approached making this film. During that conversation, he revealed that Neo and Trinity’s upcoming movie shared some locations with Venom‘s latest. It turns out both of these projects needed helicopters and there’s no production you want around more in that case than The Matrix 4. San Francisco always ends up featured in these action movies. The unique geography allows creative teams to plan out all kinds of wild stunts and set pieces. In a pinch, when you need a helicopter in the background of a shot, sometimes you can just borrow them from the massive blockbuster that’s filming across the way. Coit Tower is in the center of the Venom sequel‘s finale, and getting a permit to shoot there would be very arduous.

“Lots of stuff impacted filming. A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown… We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix,” he explained. “But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way. The helicopters were actually on the Matrix movie. The Matrix was filming at the same time so we were catching part of their activity on camera.”

How much does it cost to film that close to downtown? According to reports, about $420,371 and some change. It’s also a matter of time because these shots don’t come together immediately. The Let There Be Carnage staff managed to spend about half that by thinking on their feet. Venom director Andy Serkis told Comicbook.com that Tom Hardy and writer Kelly Marcel are already thinking up ways to top the sequel.

“A hundred percent,” Serkis shared. “I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens… I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of… They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this… You’ve got to. When you’re going into a franchise, you’ve got to think about the arc, of course. You can’t think about them just individually.”

