Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Confirms Teases for Venom 3

Now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has saved the box office, it seems all but certain that Sony Pictures will re-invest in Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man spinoff a third time. Granted, right now that Venom 2 post-credits (Spoilers Follow!) has Marvel fans in uproar about Venom joining the MCU and finally meeting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the upcoming No Way Home. However, when all the Marvel crossover madness is done, we expect Venom to return to his own corner of the Marvel franchise, and director Andy Serkis has confirmed that he left several key things in play for Venom 3!

Andy Serkis sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about making Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As stated, the film ends with some key new developments being set into motion. That includes Eddie Brock’s identity as Venom being exposed to the world (immediately turning his renewed fame into a cage), as well as the suggestion that Ravencroft Institute holds deeper superpowered threats – and that the battle with Carnage and his twisted love Shriek may have just created a brand new Marvel villain who is still waiting to make his debut.

When asked if things like Ravencroft, superpowers, and detective Patrick Mulligan’s ominous fate (and possible future as the unique symbiote Toxin, as in the comics) are all chess pieces he meant to steer us toward Venom 3, Serkis had this to say:

“A hundred percent. I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens… I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of… They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this… You’ve got to. When you’re going into a franchise, you’ve got to think about the arc, of course. You can’t think about them just individually.”

The last bit of that statement from Serkis only underscores just how much the entertainment industry has changed. There was a time when claiming to look at a franchise by considering future installments first would’ve been akin to blasphemy; now, it’s pretty much the only model left to constructing big franchises. Venom is now straddling an interesting line: as Andy Serkis indicates, the “Venomverse” is more alive and well than ever right now – with films like Morbius and Kraven The Hunter coming in the next two years to help expand that sandbox.

While Marvel Studios has clearly given Tom Hardy’s Venom an entry key to the Marvel Cinematic Universe the rest of the Venom franchise doesn’t seem to be invited to that party. So, after No Way Home is done, the Venomverse may be ready and waiting for Venom 3 to really open the doors wide.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now showing in theaters.