The Matrix 4 Set Video Reveals Insane Stunt on San Francisco Skyscraper

Principal photography on the fourth Matrix flick is now underway and if you were concerned the much-anticipated follow-up would cheap out on the franchise’s iconic stunt work — you need not worry. Those near the San Franciscan set captured a stunning video Saturday of two stunt workers running and jumping off a skyscraper. Like, a real-life skyscraper with no green screen in sight. Luckily, the duo was supported with harnasses and (presumably) OSHA-approved suspension systems but still, the short clip goes to show just how dedicated the team is to provide practical effects for the mind-bending realities involved in the film.

You can see the jaw-dropping stunt (via @CultureCrave) below.

When the film was first announced, Lana Wachowski revealed she was thrilled to return to the property. “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

Warner Brothers chairman Toby Emmerich added, “We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to the film to reprise their earlier roles. New additions to the movie include Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick, and How I Met Your Mother funnyman Neil Patrick Harris. If you’re hoping to see Hugo Weaving return, you’re out of the luck — the actor said he chose to accept an offer in The Visit and wasn’t able to get the dates lined up to be in both flicks.

“It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates. I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.