Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Isn’t Buying the ‘Venom’ Hype

Despite the critical drubbing, Venom has been tearing up the box office since its premiere last month, surpassing financial expectations as it piles on the bucks in theaters.

But one person is not impressed, and that’s the original Peter Parker from the original trilogy of films. One fan made an epic meme of Tobey Maguire from Spider-Man 3, reacting to how similar the posters for look for their movies.

This image comes from the Subreddit Raimi Memes, which has done well in reviving some interest in the classic Spider-Man trilogy.

This is just the latest blow in the ongoing war between the Wallcrawler and the Symbiote, and it will only be put to bed when fans finally see the characters duke it out on the big screen.

There have been questions over whether or not Tom Hardy’s take on Venom will actually be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is currently appearing.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer has admitted that he wants to see the two characters tangle in a future film.

“I think there’s a pretty obvious one inherent to the Venom franchise that for whatever reason couldn’t be included in the film but I will say that I look forward to future movies where said character could perhaps run across Venom. Nothing would be more exciting to see than a face off with Spider-Man,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com.

The director added that he doesn’t want Sony to do their own version of the character outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that he’s a big fan of the actor currently playing Spider-Man in the movies.

“I will say I think Tom Holland is a fantastic Spider-Man. I really loved Homecoming, I’m really excited for [Spider-Man: Far From Home],” said Fleischer. “I’m friends with Jon Watts and I’ve met Tom Holland and I know that he and [Venom star Tom] Hardy are excited to go toe to toe so that would be a version I personally would be very excited about.”

Many fans were upset that the Venom movie was not rated R, wanting the anti-hero’s action sequences to be a bit more gory. But rumors came out that Sony pushed back on such a rating in hopes that they could keep the franchise PG-13 for a potential Spider-Man appearance.

We’ll see if it pays off, as Venom is likely to get a sequel given how well it’s doing in theaters.

Venom is now playing.