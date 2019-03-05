‘Spider-Verse’ Cosplayer Goes Viral on the Transit

When Mile Morales (Shameik Moore) swung into theaters last December, the end result was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Though Morales had always been a favorite among comic book readers, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse finally introduced the character to the masses.

In the case of one Londoner, it appears Morales is a major part of their everyday life. In a picture that’s now gone viral, a Mile Morales cosplayer was seen taking the subway — presumably to some large, underground particle accelerator…right?

The critically acclaimed film is widely regarded as one of the most well-received superhero features ever released. It earned a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and just last weekend, won Best Animated Feature honors at the 91st Academy Awards.

Not only that, the film was commercially viable as well for Sony Pictures Animation. All and all, the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced flick ended up grossing $362 million worldwide. Over half of that — $187 million, to be exact — came domestically.

The film also spawned a wildly successful soundtrack with it’s lead single “Sunflower” peaking atop the Billboard Hot 100. Even as of this right, some three months after its release, the Post Malone and Swae Lee song is still third on the industry-tracking chart.

There’s been such an outpouring of support for the movie that Sony has reportedly already lit two further movies set in the same universe — a direct Into The Spider-Verse sequel and an all-female spinoff featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and various other “Spidey” ladies like Spider-Woman and Silk.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now available as a digital download and home media copies of the film will go on sale Tuesday, March 19th.

