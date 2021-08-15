WandaVision's Paul Bettany Shares BTS Shot of Classic Vision Costume

✖

WandaVision arrived earlier this year, upsetting the Marvel status quo forever. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series ended up as the first-ever long-form series from Marvel Studios, and instantly became a hit with fans and critics alike. Because it has etched itself into the Marvel pantheon for all of time, it's no wonder people are still trying to get whatever WandaVision content they can. Luckily for the masses, Bettany himself continues to scratch that itch, some five months after the series initially wrapped up.

Sunday morning, the WandaVision star shared a humorous behind-the-scenes snapshot as he sat on set in his classic Vision costume, an homage to the character's wildly popular comics look throughout the Silver Age of Marvel Comics. See the snapshot below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany)

By the end of WandaVision, the real version of the character flew off into the unknown after retrieving his memories. Though the actor wouldn't confirm his return is guaranteed, he did say earlier this year he'd love to play the character forever.

"I love Vision. Yes, I'm in," Bettany told Esquire in March.

"I mean, that's the thing, right? I've never had a loved one to lose… I don't know what grief is because I've never had a loved one to lose," said Bettany. "There is so much to get into with him because it's been ten minutes here, ten minutes there, in the movies,” he adds. “Now we're sort of just starting to sort of peel back some stuff."

Bettany even got to play two different versions of the character in WandaVision, the "regular" one Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) created while in the Hex and then the real one, a more robotic, soulless take after getting the Mind Stone ripped out of his head.

"I was super intimidated by myself," Bettany joked. "I would come in one day and I would be Vision or The Vision. Then Adam [Lytle], my stunt guy, would play Vision. And he learned all of the dialogue and for both parts — he was brilliant. We would play the scene like that. And then the next day, he would come in. And he would get The Vision. Then I would get Vision. And then we would play the scene like that and the same to the fights so that they could always have my bella faccia on camera, at some point. It was more confusing than I had sort of allotted. It used up all of my brain."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

