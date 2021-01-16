WandaVision Now Highest-Rated MCU Property on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

WandaVision has been out for but a matter of hours, and it's already the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe property on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier this week, the Marvel Studios series debuted on the review aggregator with a 95-percent Fresh rating. Now, the Disney+ show is not only Certified Fresh, but its rating has been bumped up to 97-percent Fresh. With its new score, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series has now slightly edged out Black Panther has the highest-rated MCU project to grace the site. Ryan Coogler's Black Panther has a 96-percent Fresh rating on the site.

Out of the 126 reviews filed by professional critics, only eight of them have been deemed "Rotten," one of which comes from RogerEbert.com's Roxana Hadadi. Hadadi says the series recycles "the same content in each episode" as it becomes difficult to ignore the fact "the show's primary interest is playing with form rather than propelling its story forward."

The site's Critics Consensus is much more positive, reading "Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis gave the first three episodes of the series a near-perfect four-and-a-half out of five-star rating.

"Fortunately, WandaVision is tremendously entertaining, weird, fun, and dark -- which is enough to warrant audiences coming back for more, Marvel fans or not," Davis said in his review. "While it is all contained to this brave, bold commitment to a new format, the feeling of something larger being at play is hugely interesting and drives an insatiable desire to know more. How it all pays off and whether or not the fun, dark, slow burn was worth it? Well, we will have to keep watching to find out."

It should be noted it's still pretty early in the process, so more reviews can be filed in the coming days, subsequently altering the rating of the series. As of now, however, it's the best-reviewed project Marvel Studios has ever released.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

