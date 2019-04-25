Did WandaVision Just Confirm the Avengers Abandoned the Vision's Body?

✖

After the Vision died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the new Disney+ series WandaVision created a mystery about what happened to the character and how he was resurrected in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we thought we had the answer — that Wanda stole his body and somehow resurrected her dead boyfriend and created an idyllic home in the transformed neighborhood of Westview — it turns out that wasn't the case at all. Instead, SWORD acting director Tyler Hayward manipulated his agency into believing Wanda broke into the facility and stole the body, but instead she straight up created him from scratch using her chaos magic.

In either situation, one thing is clear: the Avengers basically abandoned his body after Infinity War and didn't attempt to bring him back. Five years later, after everyone returned during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda herself discovers that her boyfriend's body was in the possession of SWORD.

So why did Iron Man and Captain America essentially leave the body of their greatest ally with a government entity, especially after the dissolution of SHIELD and Steve Rogers' distrust of institutions after the Sokovia Accords? Why would Wakanda allow a very expensive amount of vibranium to be taken from their country, which is already populated with some of the greatest scientific minds, in order to allow an agency like SWORD to conduct experiments on it?

Sure, there may be other possibilities about how SWORD came into possession of the Vision's body, but those beg even more questions. If SWORD somehow stole it without them knowing, wouldn't that raise a red flag? Ant-Man couldn't steal a piece of Stark Industries tech without getting into a fistfight with the Falcon. And Black Widow became the leader of a galaxy-wide force of heroes focused on protecting Earth. Did no one question the fact that he was missing?

Of course, these are all just dumb, fan-canon questions that may-or-may-not be explored in the future. Perhaps this new, Mind Stone-less Vision will calculate that revenge on those who abandoned him should be prioritized in his new programming. Or maybe we'll find out there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for SWORD's experiments all along. But as it stands right now, the Avengers are looking like a bunch of jerks. Why was Wanda the only one who thought to give him a proper funeral? Are we just thinking too hard about something that is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of this strange experiment we call life?

Hopefully, our dumb questions and theories get a logical explanation when the series finale of WandaVision airs next Friday, March 5th.

[h/t this post from Shea Bartlett on Twitter for causing this madness]