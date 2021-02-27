WandaVision Episode 8 Reveals How Much Vision's Vibranium Body Is Worth

✖

WandaVision's penultimate episode featured many reveals and finally explained exactly what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany). We learned earlier in the season that SWORD had Vision's body and Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) told the team outside of the Westview anomaly that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) had broken into SWORD's facility to steal the body. Turns out, Hayward is a dirty liar! Warning: Spoilers Ahead! We learned this week that Wanda was invited into the lab to see Vision and even left on her own accord after breaking some glass to get a closer look at his body. That scheming Hayward just used the footage to tell a different story. While Wanda was talking to Hayward, we learned one of the reasons SWORD was not willing to give him up: Vision is worth a lot of money.

All Wanda wanted was Vision's body in order to give him a proper funeral, but Hayward said he's not hers to take, adding that he can't just hand over and bury "three-billion dollars' worth of vibranium." He claims that they have a "legal and ethical" obligation to keep Vision's body, but we learn at then end of the episode that it's not really about ethics or even money... Hayward wanted to bring Vision back online as a weapon and he succeeded. This new all-white version of Vision will likely become the big obstacle Wanda has to face in the final episode.

Bettany recently teased that a big WandaVision cameo has yet to come. In an interview with Esquire, Bettany ruled out Evan Peters' appearance as Quicksilver as the surprise star. However, fans are now wondering if Bettany was trolling us and if the person he will be acting alongside is himself.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The final episode of WandaVision drops on Disney+ on March 5th.