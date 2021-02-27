WandaVision: How Do You Cut Vibranium?

✖

WandaVision had a lot of fans asking how do you cut Vibranium this week. Episode 8 featured Wanda revisiting her past traumas including seeing SWORD dissecting the synthezoid. But how do you cut up a corpse made of the rare MCU metal? Well, the easiest answer would be that Vision isn’t 100 percent adamantium. Consider how much of the metal you would need to make a being of his size from that material. It probably would be more than $3 billion. Also important to note is how Thanos broke down Captain America’s shield in Avengers: Endgame. So, there are in-universe examples of Earth’s mightiest metal failing against another weapon. A regular saw blade might not get the job done, but maybe some help from Skrull technology? There are some other possibilities as well, but people were scratching their heads with this one.

Vision actor Paul Bettany hasn’t let the fandom rest in recent weeks. Everyone worked themselves into a fervor trying to discover who a special Avenger cameo was supposed to be. Now there’s some speculation that he could have been talking about himself with White Vision turning up in the mid-credits scene in this episode. He talked to Esquire about the prospect recently.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany explained. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

Did you love the most recent episode? Let us know down in the comments!