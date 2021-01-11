WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Address Scarlet Witch Villain Theory (Exclusive)

✖

Of the many theories surrounding the upcoming WandaVision series on Disney+, one has Wanda Maximoff evolving into Scarlet Witch only to become a villain heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The theory is not completely unfounded either, as Scarlet Witch has posed herself as a threat to Marvel heroes and reality as we know in Marvel Comics, in addition to Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Cinematic Universe version having started as an enemy of the Avengers. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com (seen in the video above), Olsen addressed the theory in the best way possible without spoiling anything in one way or another.

"Well, she had," Olsen said, referencing Wanda's start in Avengers: Age of Ultron. "I mean, she had posed a threat that's how she started with her anger towards Stark and she had you know, she started as that rebel and then she realized that the power she was fighting for wasn't the actual good and so that's why she became who she is. And whatever fighting for good means evolves over time I guess but I think she found the Avengers to be the side of good." Certainly not a confirmation of the theory, but not a denial, either?

Still, an evolution into a full-fledged Scarlet Witch from the still growing Wanda Maximoff could mean major changes are coming to the MCU character and her place in the universe (or multiverse). "I know what [the evolution] means," Olsen told Comicbook.com, stopping herself short of revealing too much. "I do think it is, it's almost like it's when I say coming of age story for her, it's more like coming up of a woman age story. Like you know, you start to come to terms with your past and who you are and take accountability for things and kind of coming to terms with yourself. I'll say."

Many of the comics have seen Wanda and Vision play differing roles throughout the Marvel Universe's canon, ranging from House of M having Wanda want to maintain a reality to preserve her family's existence to Tom King's The Vision series having the Vision family become enemies of the Avengers. WandaVision director Matt Shakman says these books and more are the inspiration behind the series.

"All of [those comics] and ones you didn't mention," Shakman said. "You know, I mean, I think the thing that's so great about the MCU is they are building on everything that's come before and making something wholly new and original. And much like each one of those comics that you held up there. Those artists and writers took what had come before and fashioned something new, you know. And that's what we're trying to do."

