WandaVision’s Emma Caulfield Teases Return of Dottie

WandaVision's seventh episode will release on Disney+ tomorrow and fans are eager to learn more about what's happening in Westview and find out if their theories are accurate. Many theories about the show have been surrounding Dottie, the character played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, Emma Caulfield. Folks have wondered why Dottie isn't on SWORD's board and have also considered that she could be Mephisto in disguise. However, the theories have died down in recent weeks due to the fact that Dottie hasn't been around. She played a major role in the show's second episode and appeared briefly in the third, but we only saw her again when Darcy (Kat Dennings) was watching back moments from the show that we had already seen. Well, Caulfield took to Twitter this week to tease Dottie's return.

"Where is #Dottie?," Caulfield asked on Twitter. We're pretty confident she will be showing up again in the next episode considering we've seen an image of her that appears to match the Modern Family style, which we know is happening next. You can check out Caulfield's tweet and the image of Dottie below:

Recently, ComicBook.com spoke with Caulfield about WandaVision and asked the actor if she's read any accurate theories about Dottie. Unfortunately, she wasn't giving anything away.

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield pointed out. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

