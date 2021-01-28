WandaVision: Why Is Dottie Missing From the SWORD Board?

✖

Hours before the fourth episode of WandaVision is set to drop, the marketing minds at Walt Disney Studios decided to release an extended teaser of the events of the upcoming episode. In it, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) finally refers to "Geraldine" as "Captain Rambeau," and we see the return of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis. The clip also begins to unfurl some of the mysteries surrounding Westview, the city seemingly under siege from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In one shot in particular, there's a board set up at what appears to be SWORD HQ that shows the various citizens of Westview.

Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is there, as is Herb, Norm, and the Harts. Notably absent, however, is Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford), even though she's the self-proclaimed queen of Westview. In fact, the series has already gone out of its way to set Dottie up as an antagonist that must be in control of everything, and her husband in the show even has a file on the wall — so why isn't she being tracked by SWORD?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Interestingly enough, the board itself is positioned in a way that it would seem a chunk of content has been removed in post-production through the use of visual effects. Right below the files for Agnes and Norm is a space big enough for two more papers, Dottie — and likely Doctor Nielson. Nielson was, after all, has been featured in Wanda's sitcoms series just as much as the Harts have been.

So why aren't Dottie or the doctor being tracked by SWORD? Maybe it's because neither of the characters have been identified by the outfit. Even then, one would think SWORD has started to compile a file on everyone involved in the reality-warping production.

Because of that, it'd stand to reason that perhaps SWORD already knows the true identities of Dottie and Doctor Nielson. Maybe the duo are already working with SWORD and some compacity, so there's no need to keep track of them — you know, maybe Dottie and the doctor are Clea and Doctor Strange, and SWORD already knows everything there is to know about them.

Who do you think Dottie really is? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.