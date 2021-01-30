WandaVision Episode 4 Reveals the Mysterious Caller From Episode 2

✖

WandaVision came back today with a fourth episode that was much different from the show's first three entries. After three sitcom-style episodes that followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in their suburban town of Westview, the latest episode featured the perspective of SWORD, the agency trying to figure out what the heck is going on (just like the rest of us!). Now that we've seen the series from a different perspective, a couple of questions have been answered. Back in the second episode, Wanda was talking to Dottie (Emma Caulfield) when a mysterious voice came over the radio trying to get her attention by asking, "Who is doing this to you, Wanda?" Well, we now know for sure who the voice belonged to. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The new episode of WandaVision featured the return of Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). Darcy, who is now a doctor specializing in astrophysics, notices the radios in Westview and has the idea to try to communicate to Wanda. While watching the Westview "show" unfold, she notices the radio by Dottie and tells Jimmy to reach out. While we suspected that the voice belonged to Agent Woo, it's officially been confirmed!

Recently, WandaVision creator Jac Schaefer explained to The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast that bringing back Darcy and Jimmy was Marvel Studios' idea.

"Randall and Kat were suggestions that I was like, ‘100% yes is my answer to that suggestion.' And that's sort of what I've seen on the other properties at Marvel, they have ideas of where they can put different characters and different storylines," Schaeffer explained. "That doesn't always work out. That's not always how it is. I would say that most of the wonderful players in the MCU stable -- if they get the call -- they're going to show up because they're excited to. But yeah, it starts as a general idea, and then we see if we can make it work."

She added, "I can't think of a situation where something was presented to me on any of the properties I worked on where I was like, 'Oh man, now I'm saddled with that.' That isn't a thing. I have found it sparks more ideas. The only sort of disappointments are when things have to get cut, for whatever reason. The sort of more of 'try this out, try this out,' or 'can we see this working in?' It's great."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.