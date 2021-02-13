WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dead SPOILER

During WandaVision's fourth episode, there was a traumatic moment in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) saw Vision (Paul Bettany) looking dead like he was at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. During that moment, it appeared Wanda's hex powers were waning, and it wasn't the last time this happened. The show's latest episode saw the return of Wanda's brother Pietro, only he's been "recast." The part was originally played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson but has since been taken over by Evan Peters, who played the role in the X-Men films. There are a lot of questions surrounding the new Quicksilver, but there's no denying Wanda's original brother is dead. In fact, she had a moment this week that mirrored her moment with dead Vision from a couple of episodes ago.

While talking with Pietro, Wanda suddenly sees him dead and full of holes, just like he was after Ultron shot him down in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Similar to the Vision moment, it was a jump scare that has freaked out some of the WandaVision viewers. You can check out some of the reactions to dead Pietro in the tweets below...