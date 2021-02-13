WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dead SPOILER
During WandaVision's fourth episode, there was a traumatic moment in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) saw Vision (Paul Bettany) looking dead like he was at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. During that moment, it appeared Wanda's hex powers were waning, and it wasn't the last time this happened. The show's latest episode saw the return of Wanda's brother Pietro, only he's been "recast." The part was originally played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson but has since been taken over by Evan Peters, who played the role in the X-Men films. There are a lot of questions surrounding the new Quicksilver, but there's no denying Wanda's original brother is dead. In fact, she had a moment this week that mirrored her moment with dead Vision from a couple of episodes ago.
While talking with Pietro, Wanda suddenly sees him dead and full of holes, just like he was after Ultron shot him down in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Similar to the Vision moment, it was a jump scare that has freaked out some of the WandaVision viewers. You can check out some of the reactions to dead Pietro in the tweets below...
Too Soon
No because i'm still trying to process the image of dead Vision, and now they give us dead Pietro and Vision basically dusting away?
Marvel chill please let me breathe 😭#WandaVision #Pietro pic.twitter.com/agc3iKj1n8— Sara (@CAPTAENZULA) February 12, 2021
Poor Wanda
cw // #wandavision #wandavison #pietro new episode 6 spoilers— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 12, 2021
Points Were Made
#WandaVision spoilers
He's cute as hell // but he's dead pic.twitter.com/dsxBQxWN5K— Karla | wandavision spoilers (@lokisgolden) February 12, 2021
How Dare They?!
cw // #wandavision #wandavison #pietro new episode 6 spoilers— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 12, 2021
What's the Truth?!
cw // #WandaVision #Pietro SPOILER— elo 🦋 wv era ✨ (@doraemaynat) February 12, 2021
Traumatic
#WandaVision spoilers— Maddox| WandaVision Spoilers (@cbmroyale) February 12, 2021
Halloween Vibes
WANDAVISION SPOILERS
The episode 6 of #WandaVision is spookier than any halloween. pic.twitter.com/1UK0ms5QA6— DarthMK (@MkDarth) February 12, 2021
My Emotions!
cw // #WandaVision SPOILERS— Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 12, 2021
Finally, a Laugh
I hate this fandom who did this #WandaVision #pietro pic.twitter.com/9x49SNEEdQ— Nicole • nɪkoʊl • Chris Evans Marry Me (@nicolesierraa) February 12, 2021