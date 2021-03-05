WandaVision Finale Reveals The Origin of Evan Peters' Quicksilver

✖

WandaVision's finale had a lot of questions to answer - and one of the biggest ones was no doubt what was truly going on with Evan Peters' Quicksilver, aka "Uncle Pete." We knew going into the finale that "Pietro" was somehow under the thrall of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), but a lot of Marvel fans were holding out hope that there would still be some kind of larger reveal about this Quicksilver's connection to the X-Men movie franchise. Well, in one sense WandaVision's finale did give us the answers about Evan Peter's Quicksilver - but it was definitely not the answer that Marvel fans wanted.

WARNING: WandaVision Finale Spoilers Follow!

Well, WandaVision ultimately ends up pulling an Iron Man 3 on Marvel fans, by revealing that Evan Peters' version of Pietro is actually local Westview actor Ralph Bohner.

Ralph is still under Agatha's spell and is detaining Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in his attic man-cave. Monica discovers his true identity when she finds one of his actor headshots with his name on it. Thanks to Monica's new energy powers, she tracks the source of Agatha's magic spell and frees Ralph. In real life, Ralph turns out to be the complete opposite of suave "Uncle Pete," bringing this Quicksilver mystery to a close.

So what was the point of Pietro/Quicksilver in WandaVision? Well, the answer was revealed by Agatha in the previous episode: it was the evil witch's attempt to get inside Wanda's head and learn the source of her all-powerful Chaos Magic. If you go back and watch episode 6 (the Halloween-themed ep), Pietro spends a good deal of dialogue interrogating Wanda on exactly the info Agatha wants to learn. When Pietro slips up and angers Wanda with the "dead husband" comment about Vision, Agatha's plan fails and she ultimately has to invade Wanda's mind (episode 8) to get her answers. The loss of Pietro was just a psychological vulnerability in Wanda that Agatha could exploit - same for the viewing audience.

So why cast Evan Peters in WandaVision? The actor who actually played Quicksilver in X-Men movies? There's really no other way to say it except that it seems Marvel Studios and the makers of WandaVision just trolled fans in a major way. To be fair, doing Marvel Studios stories in long-form TV required many layers of intrigue to propel fans along - and this Evan Peters stunt casting definitely did that.

Here's what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had to say about Evan Peters' casting in WandaVision:

"That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms," Feige said (via The Wrap). "My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.