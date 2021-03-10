WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Joins Phase Zero on Friday

✖

This Friday, WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be joining ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. The new episode will broadcast live on Friday at 12pm ET / 9am PT on the official ComicBook.com Twitch channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms. Shakman marks the first live appearance from a member of the Marvel Studios family in terms of cast and crew and will be ready to discuss fan theories, questions about his directorial choices on the series, and the questions remaining after the nine-episode Disney+ series concluded its run.

Phase Zero is ComicBook.com's MCU-centric podcast, taking a look at the latest news surrounding Marvel Studios projects and featuring special guests and fan opportunities each week. Previous live guests have included ESPN's Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, and Disney's Flora & Ulysses director Lena Kan. Guests who joined through pre-taped interviews include Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris. Phase Zero launched its first episode on January 15, launching into the top 1% of podcast worldwide and accumulating more than 100,000 listens within the first 6 episodes.

On Shakman's resumé, you'll find plenty of titles which lend themselves to him getting the job for WandaVision but he is quick to credit two episodes of Game of Thrones for getting him the necessary experieece. One of those episodes is specifically one which fans hold in high regards: The Spoils of War. It was the HBO show's first foray into fiery dragon battles and saw the Lannister army getting burnt out by Daenerys in the show's seventh season. Until Friday's Phase Zero episode, take a dive into ComicBook.com's recent interview with the director taking a look back at the series as a whole.

Friday's episode of Phase Zero will be hosted Brandon Davis, along with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak and Jim Viscardi. Fans will be featured in the new episode, having submitted questions to ComicBook.com in video form which will be played for WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

