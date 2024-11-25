WandaVision Showrunner Confirms Disney+ Series Scrapped an Episode

WandaVision dropped an entire episode before airing, according to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, but the content of that episode was still included. In an interview with Backstory Magazine earlier this month, Schaeffer confirmed the longstanding rumor that WandaVision was originally ten episodes long, and she set the record straight on how that changed. She said that two episodes were combined, putting to bed the speculation that there was more to the story.

“WandaVision was originally ten [episodes], then, for logistical, budget, and creative reasons, we combined two episodes,” Schaeffer said. “Then moving into [Agatha All Along], I wanted it to have the same surface area and real estate as WandaVision, so yeah it was always nine.”

This builds on a previous revelation from episode director Matt Shakman, who talked about WandaVision‘s episode count and structure back in 2021 in an appearance on Kevin Smith’s podcast Fatman Beyond. He said: “Things were constantly changing and getting rebroken. The story was changing, especially a lot of the real-world stuff and the finale. There was a lot of experimentation going on and sort of trying different things out. We also at one point had 10 episodes planned and we ended up collapsing a couple, you know just to make the rhythm feel a little bit better.”

Was Anything Cut?

Both quotes make it sound like the full story was ultimately told, even if the episode count was changed. However, we do know a bit about what was cut and altered. For one thing, Schaeffer told Variety earlier this month that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was originally meant to appear in a post-credit scene, but the idea was dropped due to pandemic restrictions during filming. She said: “It’s Wanda sitting on the porch of that cabin, and she’s rocking peacefully. And you know how Strange can do those circles around someone, and make them go somewhere? The circle starts around her, like she’s going to be teleported somewhere, and she stops it, so Strange has to show up in person. I just loved that so much, that Wanda would be like, ‘No, I’m not going to go where you want to teleport me. You’re going to have to come to my door.’ It was a good one, but another tag took its place.”

Additionally, WandaVision was released on home video with bonus content including deleted scenes. One of those even shows Ralph Boehner (Evan Peters) breaking off his ankle monitor and fleeing the authorities, helping to explain his late role in Agatha All Along.

WandaVision, Agatha All Along and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness are streaming now on Disney+. The characters could crop up anytime in the MCU, but fans are definitely expecting more from them in the stand-alone Vision series, which is due out some time in 2026.