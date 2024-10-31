Will Marvel’s Agatha All Along Get a Season 2 on Disney+?

In the age of streaming it’s never clear when a new TV show will come back for more episodes or not, and Marvel’s shows on Disney+ are no different. As shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye came to a close, fans waited to see if there would be a quick confirmation or any news about future seasons, to date Marvel’s Loki is the only live-action show to confirm that it had been renewed for additional episodes at the end of its first season. So here we are once again, wondering and asking ourselves if Agatha All Along will come back for a season 2 on Disney+, and the answer seems concrete, but is it?

The entire time that Marvel Studios and Disney have been marketing Agatha All Along it’s been using very specific language and key phrasing, “mini-series.” Even before it premiered, Marvel’s plans for Agatha All Along were for it to arrive as a one-and-done batch of nine episodes that told a complete story. With the final two chapters now streaming, we can safely say they managed that.

Of note however is the fact that Agatha All Along was a series born exclusively from the fact that Marvel fans and the general public responded so favorably to Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. That in mind, though a season 2 of Agatha All Along does not appear to be in the cards at all, plans could very quickly change at Marvel Studios and another story featuring Agatha, or another character from Agatha All Along starring in their own show.

Another nail in the coffin of the potential for Agatha All Along season 2 comes from series creator Jac Schaeffer. Having previously spearheaded WandaVision and now Agatha, Schaeffer is no stranger to crafting a singular story that is told across one season and concluded, and she’s been speaking the same way about Agatha All Along ahead of its premiere as she did with WandaVision.

“I think a lot of people talk about, in a TV show, [they] can spend so much more time with these characters, but that’s not the thrill for me,” Schaeffer told Script Mag. “The thrill for me is I can really take the audience’s hand and lead them on a journey that makes them want to come back week to week. It’s also why I haven’t yet made a multi-season show, because I throw everything into that season. I’m like this. These are all my tricks. You get them all in this limited series. Which has been really fun so far.”

Agatha All Along is now streaming in full on Disney+ alongside WandaVision.