Agatha All Along: Billy’s Powers, Explained

Agatha All Along ended with a bang this week, but it seems like Billy Maximoff’s story is just beginning. The teenage witch now has a strong grasp of his own powers and abilities, though some of the details were easy to miss on screen. Read on for what we know so far about “Wiccan,” but fair warning – there are spoilers ahead!

The character played by Joe Locke – first known as “Teen,” then as William Kaplan and finally as Bill Maximoff – is based on a character from Marvel Comics known as Wiccan. So far in his short time on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Wiccan has shown many of the same powers as the original. He inherited magical affinity from his mother, though studying witchcraft gives him a more formal relationship with his powers than she has. Unlike Wanda, he uses incantations, sigils and other techniques to enact his will.

Over the course of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, Billy demonstrates psychic abilities including telepathy, telekinesis and compulsion – most notably when he manipulates Lilia and Jennifer into pushing Agatha off of the Witches’ Road. He can also use telekinesis to fly at least to some extent, such as the climactic scene where he levitates above Agatha’s house. Billy’s blue-colored energy attacks may also fall under this category.

In the penultimate episode, Billy also showed the ability to resurrect the dead. He had already resurrected himself, in a way, by finding a new body to host his consciousness after the events of WandaVision. With the help of Agatha, he was able to do the same for his twin brother, Tommy, calling forth his consciousness and guiding it into the body of another recently deceased boy.

Finally, in the end, both Billy and the audience learned that he has the ability to warp reality, much like his mother. It turns out that Billy unconsciously manifested the Witches’ Road in the same way that Wanda created “The Hex” around Westview. However, going forward he may have more precise control over this power, and may be able to use it on a smaller scale. This power may also have been a factor in Billy breaking the spell on Agatha in the beginning of the series, bringing her back to reality.

The comics generally depict Wiccan with the same powers we’ve seen on TV, though his history is much more convoluted. He first appeared in a 1986 issue of The Vision and the Scarlet Witch by Steve Englehart and Richard Howell, and was later reimagined in a 2005 issue of Young Avengers by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. The comics generally draw a clear line between the Scarlet Witch’s powers and those of Wiccan, so we should assume that Billy still has some incredible untapped potential in the MCU as well.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are both streaming now on Disney+. At the time of this writing, we have no idea when Billy will make his next appearance on screen.