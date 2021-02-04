WandaVision Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Reveals Her Biggest Fears for the Marvel Series

✖

WandaVision is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+, and the show has seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe take a whole new direction. Between the sitcom-style format and the exciting twists and turns, fans still do not know what to expect from the show's final five episodes. Since the series premiered, fans have learned some fun information from the show's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, who admitted she had "a lot of headaches" trying to figure out the complex story. During a recent interview with Desert News, Schaeffer was asked what the scariest part of creating the show was, and if there's anything that's been keeping her up at night during its run.

"In the actual doing the show. I felt through most of the process very insulated from those kinds of pressures," Schaeffer explained. "The pressure was really mostly like — will Kevin [Feige] like it? That was my day to day — will Kevin like it? And then, will I like it? Will I be proud of it? Will my team be proud of it? Are we putting something into the world that makes the world a better place, right? Those are the larger questions that I am asking myself day today. But yeah, as it got close to actually premiering, I started to panic sure, but so far it seems like it’s going OK."

"You can come up with a cool concept — lots of people can come up with cool concepts. Sticking the landing is the thing that everything is judged on — how it ends up," she added. "I stand by where the show goes, and I’m very proud of my team and so impressed and in awe of all of the collaborators on this enormous show. And it’s my hope that the fanbase feels the same excitement and emotional response that we all had in making it."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis also recently spoke with Schaeffer in a video interview you can watch at the top of the page!

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.