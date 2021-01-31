WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Had "A Lot of Headaches" Figuring Out the Story

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally expanding with WandaVision, picking up shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame and revealing the next adventures for characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. After the latest episode "We Interrupt This Program" brought back Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis, we finally have a good idea of what's happening in the town of Westview. The new episode on Disney+ took a major break from the series' sitcom format thus far, becoming a much more traditional story from Marvel Studios. But this is still unlike anything Marvel fans are used to, and series showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained how difficult it was to crack this series.

The series appears to be blending Marvel action with homages to classic eras of sitcom television. Schaeffer explained to Digital Spy that she faced a lot of difficulty in planning for WandaVision.

"I think that when we were breaking the story, it was really hard," said Schaeffer. "We had a lot of goals. There were a lot of different levels. I have a lot of memories. When I think about the early stages of breaking it – I remember a lot of headaches, and just being like, 'How do we hold this all in?'"

She added, "We had so many different systems and color coding and formats to make it all work. And the decision-making of what's too much? What's gilding the lily? What's not enough? All of those early development decisions are really hard."

Schaeffer went on to praise the work of production and costume designers on the series, which helped nail the sitcom tone of the Marvel Studios series.

"And then the production phase of it – you know, [production designers] Matt and Mark Worthington and [costume designer] Mayes Rubeo and all of the people involved in the actual execution of it – that was a dream, because all of that beautiful stuff came together so incredibly well, and all of these people are at the top of their game," Schaeffer said. "So that was only challenging in the grind of it, in the grind of production. And then it's just been the wait of wanting everyone to see it."

So far, their hard work seems to be paying off as the series is earning rave reviews from fans. While it's unlike anything else that has occurred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest episode has helped bridge the gap and indicate there's a lot more going on.

New episodes of WandaVision premiere on Disney+ on Fridays.