WandaVision Fans Not Happy With Episode 7's Aerospace Engineer Reveal
WandVision has built up the mystery of Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) mysterious Aerospace engineer contact, who would help her get back inside of Wanda's Hex bubble sitcom reality. Ever since Monica dropped mention of the engineer in episode 5, fan theories about every Marvel scientist in the comics and/or Marvel Cinematic Universe have circulated online. Things went so far as to push Marvel fan casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards to the top of social media trending topics. Well, without SPOILERS it's safe to say that fans are NOT happy with the aerospace engineer "reveal" after WandaVision episode 7.
Scroll below to find out why Marvel fans are now feeling some kind of way about this whole aerospace engineer business right now. WandaVision still has some big reveals and show-stopping cameos supposedly up its sleeves - but this one doesn't seem to be one of them...
Obviously, SPOILERS FOLLOW!
IF you didn't watch the episode (but are still reading this): The aerospace engineer was just a random military/science person from SWORD, who delivered a lunar rover vehicle that could take Monica into the Hex bubble. Is that the end of the aerospace engineer's role in the show? Fans aren't convinced...
That Better Not Have Been It, Marvel
That better not have been the aerospace engineer @Marvel pic.twitter.com/pYOfqfpWxM— Thys (@thys_jacobi) February 19, 2021
Fans ain't playing with you on this one, Marvel! We wrote/discussed so many theories!
At Least We Were Right About Agnes
"Hey, the new episode's called 'BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL'! The rumors must be true! Aaaaand Monica's aerospace engineer ISSSSS...JUST SOME PERSON!!" 😅
At least we were right about Agnes. 🧙♀️— Boogie Woogie Doodle Boy (@ScottySchlueter) February 19, 2021
WandaVision fans may have messed up the aerospace engineer theory - but the Agnes is Agatha Harkness theories were right on point!
Mr. Fantastic Is My Engineer
Still pissed this wasn’t the aerospace engineer. Got my hopes up so much even though I knew it was never going to happen. #WandaVision #AgathaHarkness #wandavision10s # pic.twitter.com/IIhy27a4zB— Comic Creator (@ComicCreator4) February 19, 2021
Some Marvel fans are not going to let go of the John Krasinski/Mr. Fantastic thread. What can WE say? We encouraged this...
He's Still Coming!
I think the big Aerospace Engineer will be revealed in ep. 8. I think this was Marvel's way of expectation subversion. They wanted us to look for and be distracted by who it COULD be. Had the truck went thru with no issues, we would not have had any real reason #WandaVision— bajanphoenix (@BajanUnicorn) February 19, 2021
Some fans think that the people delivering Monica's lunar rover vehicle weren't the actual aerospace engineer she spoke of. They say that guy is still on the way. What do you think?
How We Feeling Right Now
Us when the aerospace engineer wasn't an important character #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/WeAcdya9Ko— S⊗n of Wagner 🤸♂️ (@AugustsWagner) February 19, 2021
This moment from WandaVision episode 7 truly says it all about how the fandom feels right now.
I Stayed Up For This?!
DUUUUUDE!! Right! I stayed up for it thinking they were going to reveal reed richards as the aerospace engineer I was like there’s no way they wouldn’t!
The Agnes stuff was obvious since she was always wearing the same colors— C (@Avian_LGND) February 19, 2021
There are some tired and upset Fantastic Four Stans out there today...
I'LL WAIT.
We still didn’t find out who the aerospace engineer was......#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/Dtq5rbfOSJ— Shamone&Pumbaa (@Itsalston1) February 19, 2021
Fans are still out here waiting on this aerospace engineer... But they aren't happy about it...
The Big Finale
They’re going to make us wait until the last frame of the last episode to reveal who the fuck that aerospace engineer is, aren’t they?! 😑 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/TxMueQ4DmX— Xavier Arce (@xavierarce104) February 19, 2021
Why do we feel like years of cheering on Marvel Studios button scenes is suddenly coming back to bite us in the behind?