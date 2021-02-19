WandaVision Fans Not Happy With Episode 7's Aerospace Engineer Reveal

By Kofi Outlaw

WandVision has built up the mystery of Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) mysterious Aerospace engineer contact, who would help her get back inside of Wanda's Hex bubble sitcom reality. Ever since Monica dropped mention of the engineer in episode 5, fan theories about every Marvel scientist in the comics and/or Marvel Cinematic Universe have circulated online. Things went so far as to push Marvel fan casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards to the top of social media trending topics. Well, without SPOILERS it's safe to say that fans are NOT happy with the aerospace engineer "reveal" after WandaVision episode 7.

Scroll below to find out why Marvel fans are now feeling some kind of way about this whole aerospace engineer business right now. WandaVision still has some big reveals and show-stopping cameos supposedly up its sleeves - but this one doesn't seem to be one of them...

Obviously, SPOILERS FOLLOW!

IF you didn't watch the episode (but are still reading this): The aerospace engineer was just a random military/science person from SWORD, who delivered a lunar rover vehicle that could take Monica into the Hex bubble. Is that the end of the aerospace engineer's role in the show? Fans aren't convinced...

That Better Not Have Been It, Marvel

Fans ain't playing with you on this one, Marvel! We wrote/discussed so many theories! 

prevnext

At Least We Were Right About Agnes

WandaVision fans may have messed up the aerospace engineer theory - but the Agnes is Agatha Harkness theories were right on point! 

prevnext

Mr. Fantastic Is My Engineer

Some Marvel fans are not going to let go of the John Krasinski/Mr. Fantastic thread. What can WE say? We encouraged this... 

prevnext

He's Still Coming!

Some fans think that the people delivering Monica's lunar rover vehicle weren't the actual aerospace engineer she spoke of. They say that guy is still on the way. What do you think? 

prevnext

How We Feeling Right Now

This moment from WandaVision episode 7 truly says it all about how the fandom feels right now. 

prevnext

I Stayed Up For This?!

There are some tired and upset Fantastic Four Stans out there today... 

prevnext

I'LL WAIT.

Fans are still out here waiting on this aerospace engineer... But they aren't happy about it... 

prevnext
0comments

The Big Finale

Why do we feel like years of cheering on Marvel Studios button scenes is suddenly coming back to bite us in the behind? 

prev
Start the Conversation

of