WandaVision Fans Not Happy With Episode 7's Aerospace Engineer Reveal

WandVision has built up the mystery of Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) mysterious Aerospace engineer contact, who would help her get back inside of Wanda's Hex bubble sitcom reality. Ever since Monica dropped mention of the engineer in episode 5, fan theories about every Marvel scientist in the comics and/or Marvel Cinematic Universe have circulated online. Things went so far as to push Marvel fan casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards to the top of social media trending topics. Well, without SPOILERS it's safe to say that fans are NOT happy with the aerospace engineer "reveal" after WandaVision episode 7.

Scroll below to find out why Marvel fans are now feeling some kind of way about this whole aerospace engineer business right now. WandaVision still has some big reveals and show-stopping cameos supposedly up its sleeves - but this one doesn't seem to be one of them...

Obviously, SPOILERS FOLLOW!

IF you didn't watch the episode (but are still reading this): The aerospace engineer was just a random military/science person from SWORD, who delivered a lunar rover vehicle that could take Monica into the Hex bubble. Is that the end of the aerospace engineer's role in the show? Fans aren't convinced...