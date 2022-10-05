WandaVision Star Emma Caulfield Returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Emma Caulfield is best known for playing Anya Jenkins in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but these days, fans know her as Dottie/Sarah from WandaVision. Caulfield's character served as a red herring in Westview, but folks still hoped the series wouldn't be the last we'd see of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This week, Caulfield revealed that she has been diagnosed with MS, but the announcement was also accompanied by some good news. She will officially be playing Dottie/Sarah again in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

"Truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of 'what if' or 'what can,' or 'what has' for other people. I just have to keep going," Caulfied told Entertainment Weekly, who also announced her Marvel return. Last year, ComicBook.com spoke with Caulfield about WandaVision and asked the actor if she'd read any accurate theories about Dottie. However, she wasn't giving anything away.

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield pointed out. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

"It was impossible for people to not be disappointed!" Caulfield told Vanity Fair about being there to trick fans. "I'm trying not to feel disingenuous, but knowing full well [their theories were] just so far removed from the truth. That's tough, being the red herring. Again, I hope no one eggs my house. It was very intended to have me show up in that fashion. Calculate is not the right word but it's purposeful. You're not going to have me show up and, and immediately think there's nothing to my being there. It's obviously going to pull in a similar fan base [to Buffy]. That was intended."

Is Elizabeth Olsen in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While Caulfield will be returning alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Elizabeth Olsen is currently claiming she's not involved with the show. Last week, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said during an appearance on Good Morning America back in May. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after because I think it is a very surprising film."

