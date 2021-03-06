WandaVision Star Emma Caulfield Confirms Dottie Was Meant to Trick Fans

✖

WandaVision’s Emma Coalfield had to admit that Dottie was meant to trick fans. A lot of people were expecting the character to be a bigger part of the series, but it just wasn’t meant to be. She talked about her part in WandaVision with Vanity Fair and wanted fans to know she’s not responsible for the bait and switch. There were a number of misdirects going on within the Disney+ show. People thought Reed Richards was coming, or maybe Mephisto would be behind the entire ordeal. However, WandaVision was a very intimate ordeal for Scarlet Witch and her husband. Agatha may have been a big problem, but in the end, she merely gave Wanda an extra push to send her careening off into the despair that brought about all of this turmoil for the people of Westview. Dottie and the denizens play a larger role in the finale.

“It was impossible for people to not be disappointed!” she explained. “I'm trying not to feel disingenuous, but knowing full well [their theories were] just so far removed from the truth. That's tough, being the red herring. Again, I hope no one eggs my house."

"It was very intended to have me show up in that fashion," Caufield added. "Calculate is not the right word but it's purposeful. You're not going to have me show up and, and immediately think there's nothing to my being there. It's obviously going to pull in a similar fan base [to Buffy]. That was intended."

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, the actress also said that she respected what the fans brought to the table.

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield pointed out. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

