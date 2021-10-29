What If? Reveals New Poster With Official Lineup of the Guardians of the Multiverse

The first season of What If…? came to an end at the beginning of the month and asked the question, “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath.” The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) gathered multiple heroes from across the timelines that we had seen throughout the season with the exception of an alternate version of Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams, not Zoe Saldana). This somewhat confused and frustrated fans since her story hadn’t been told earlier in the season, which was due to COVID complications. Despite this hiccup, the finale was a thrill, and folks loved the grouping of “The Guardians of the Multiverse,” which also included Black Widow (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johannson), T’Challa/Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Earlier today, Marvel shared a new poster of the epic team.

“‘You are the Guardians of the Multiverse.’ All episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by Dorothea Taylor,” the official Twitter account for What If…? posted. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/whatifofficial/status/1453798730436591619?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for the missing Gamora episode, head writer A.C. Bradley promises we’ll get to see the “prequel” episode next season.

“We definitely will,” Bradley said when asked if we’ll see more of Gamora. “What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it’ll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we’ll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don’t even interact in the main MCU universe.”

“Given all the upheaval that we’ve been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand,” Bradley continued. “Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show.”

Marvel’s What If…?‘s first season is streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.