Marvel’s What If? Finale Has Fans Upset Rallying For Gamora

Gamora’s latest appearance in What If…? had a lot of fans upset. The final episode of the Marvel series features an alternate version of the Guardian. However, some viewers are upset that they didn’t get to see her do more in the fight against Ultron Vision. Even more galling for these fans is the fact that her journey sounded interesting from the small snippets you glean from this week’s dialogue. In her home universe, Gamora actually killed Thanos and survived Sakaar. So, clearly a lot of things went differently in this alternate version of the MCU that people hold near and dear. Previously, writer A.C. Bradley told EW about decisions to cut an episode here or leave a storyline out. A lot of the users voicing their displeasure on social media believe that this Gamora was one of those casualties. There’s still time to learn more about the woman that killed Thanos. But, it will have to wait until next season.

https://twitter.com/zenromanov/status/1445652624921935875?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a press conference What If…? executive producer Brad Winderbaum talked about how central this animated series is to the fabric of the MCU as the multiverse becomes a bigger factor in live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki…The multiverse has erupted in every possible direction,” Winderbaum began. ” [it] gives us a chance to explore that… I think that without going into great detail, I can tell you that What If…? — as a project, as a story that exists in the MCU — is as important as any other and is woven into that tapestry,” the executive producer added.

Do you feel like Gamora got the short end of the stick? Let us know down in the comments!

Distraught

https://twitter.com/KlllShaw/status/1445662372304089089?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such mixed reception

https://twitter.com/pageitchy/status/1445652675962425346?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could it have been delayed?

https://twitter.com/GoblinGambino/status/1445658781400981507?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Still a lot of fun

https://twitter.com/horchatapug/status/1445654960851460103?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Seeing a lot of this

https://twitter.com/ITSSLADEWlLSON/status/1445653279002689547?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What a surprise

https://twitter.com/thel4zylady/status/1445648660960743424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People just want more

https://twitter.com/kaylalalas_/status/1445656415951982594?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans are not happy